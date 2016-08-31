 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
School TT championship


Players of the Delhi Public School, Guwahati receiving the junior girls’ champions trophy of the All Assam Inter School Table Tennis Championships, in Guwahati. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Aug 30 - Army Public School and Maharishi Vidya Mandir of Guwahati won the titles in the senior categories of the All Assam Inter School Table Tennis Championship held at the ABITA Indoor Stadium here yesterday.

The Delhi Public School, Guwahati won the junior girls team championship defeating St Mary’s School, Guwahati 3-0 while Delhi Public School, Duliajan won the junior boys team title with a 3-2 victory against St Zavier’s HS School, also from Duliajan in the finals.

In the seniors boys team event Army Public School defeated Delhi Public School, Duliajan 3-1 and in the senior girls category Maharishi Vidya Mandir edged past Maria’s Public School, Guwahati 3-2 in the summit clashes.

The championship was organised by the Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) in association with 11even Sports and under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India. Around sixteen schools from different parts of the State like Jorhat, Duliajan, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Nazira, Guwahati took part in the championship.

In the closing ceremony, former State table tennis champions Bijoy Hazarika, Shankar Dutta Lahkar, Prasanta Gogoi, Abbasuddin Ahmed, Nandini Baruah, Dr Anjali Sarma, ATTA secretary Tridib Duvarah were present and gave away the prizes.

The championship was organised on the occasion of the National Sports Day, stated an ATTA release.

