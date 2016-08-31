 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Bomb attack condemned
Newmai News
 IMPHAL, Aug 30 - The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has strongly condemned the cowardly act of hurling a bomb by unidentified person in the midnight of August 28 inside the Berean Lodge, Dewlahlane Imphal.

According to ANSAM, such acts are alien to Naga culture and way of life. “We are, however, not surprised as these groups committing such act are known for their notorious and nefarious indulgence in everything that is unbecoming of revolutionaries,” it stated “Deliberately targeting Naga areas cannot be seen in isolation but should be understood within the larger context of the Naga people’s support and advocacy for the Indo-Naga peace and also the aspiration of the Nagas” it stated.

ANSAM also said that such act will not deter the Naga people but will instead strengthen our resolve for our political aspiration and to move forward in our noble pursuit.

