Foundation day celebration
Correspondent
 IMPHAL, Aug 30 - The 9th foundation day of the All Manipur Muslim Girl Students’ Union (AMMGSU) was celebrated today at Lamyanba Shanglen, Konung Mamang, Imphal.

The union was established with a vision to empower and uplift the socio-economic and education of the Muslim girls, who were, in the past, religiously bounded to forsake education and go for early marriage. The girl students union, today, empowered the Muslims women, particularly the females of the community by organising skill development programmes like handloom and handicrafts, legal awareness, bakery and check school drop-outs among girls.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, who attended the celebration as chief guest, lauded the students for taking the right path for empowering and uplifting their educational status themselves and developing the status of the Muslim women and further urged the elders of the community to honour and treat the women with respect and to give guidance in their educational life and appeal to send girls for education.

