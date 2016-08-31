 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
2 Manipur BJP MLAs held
Newmai News
 IMPHAL, Aug 30 - Two BJP MLAs were detained by police here on Tuesday after the BJP workers and MLAs tried to foil a police constable recruitment rally at Manipur Police Training College (MPTC), Pangei.

A large number of BJP workers, led by Thongju MLA Thongam Bishwajit Singh and Thangmeiband MLA Khumucham Joykishan Singh, along with the agitating members of the All Manipur DPC Completed Constable (Male) 2013 stormed the MPTC where the recruitment rally was in progress.

All Manipur DPC Completed Constable (Male) 2013 has demanded withdrawal of the State government order cancelling DPC results of over 2,000 constable candidates who had completed written test, physical efficiency test and viva-voce.

State Home Minister Gaikhangam recently appealed to the cop aspirants to take part in a fresh recruitment rally clarifying that the earlier DPC results had been cancelled after detection of gross irregularities in the process held in 2013.

