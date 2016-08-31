Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Aug 30 - The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Arunachal Pradesh is going to conduct its 3rd convocation at the institute’s temporary campus at Yupia, headquarters of Papum Pare district, on September 14.
Governor Jyoti Prakash Rajkhowa will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister of Urban Development & Town Planning Nabam Rebia, who is also the local MLA, will attend the annual event as the guests of honour.
Apart from a number of degrees to be conferred on its students, the NIT is going to award honorary doctorate degree to the noted journalist-cum-poet-cum novelist Mamang Dai for her outstanding contributions in the field of literature. “It will be a proud moment for the NIT family to confer the honorary degree, D.Lit on Mamang Dai, a noted poet, a novelist and a journalist for her outstanding contribution in the field of literature,” said Prof CT Bhunia, Director, NIT-AP here today.