Governor Jyoti Prakash Rajkhowa will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister of Urban Development & Town Planning Nabam Rebia, who is also the local MLA, will attend the annual event as the guests of honour.

Apart from a number of degrees to be conferred on its students, the NIT is going to award honorary doctorate degree to the noted journalist-cum-poet-cum novelist Mamang Dai for her outstanding contributions in the field of literature. “It will be a proud moment for the NIT family to confer the honorary degree, D.Lit on Mamang Dai, a noted poet, a novelist and a journalist for her outstanding contribution in the field of literature,” said Prof CT Bhunia, Director, NIT-AP here today.