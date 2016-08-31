 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Indo-Korean MoU on bio-resource research
 IMPHAL, Aug 30 - Two well known research institutions of India and South Korea agreed to initiate joint research on the exploration and use of bio-resources.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Directors of Nakdonggang National Institute of Biological Resources (NNIBR) of South Korea and the Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), India here today.

“This is the first step towards the joint scientific research and development of new technologies for sustainable bi-resource development of the people,” says Prof Dinabandhu Sahoo who led the Indian delegation. “We also need to learn more on research and development for sustainable utilization of bi-resources.”

As Indian researchers are keen to learn more on new technologies, the Korean researchers from NNIBR, which is the think tank on freshwater organisms and biodiversity conservation, found many “unique bio-resources available in North East India” of which a few can be commercialized for the socio-economic development of the region which is one of the 12 mega biodiversity rich zones of the world under Indo-Burma Hotspot that ranks 8th among the 25 Biodiversity Hotspots of the World.

“We’re very happy to be here for signing the understanding as we’re expecting exchange research and technology programmes for sustainable use of bio-resources in both the countries through these two institutions,” NNIBR president Dr Young-Hee Ahn said.

