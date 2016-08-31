 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Support to Sept 2 strike
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 30 - The All India Road Transport Workers’ Federation has extended its support to the call of a nationwide general strike called by Central trade unions on September 2. The Federation has called a 24-hour Chakka Bandh in the State on that day from 5 am onwards.

The Federation, in a statement pointed out the plight of unorganised sector of transport workers, deprived of their dues in the State as well as the country. The road transport workers demanded pension, gratuity, medical facilities and a specific scheme to address their grievances.

The protest call on September 2 has been given in support of a 12-point charter of demands of the trade unions.

Reserve Bank employees from all over the country will also participate in the strike, stated a press release.

City »
State »
  • Fall in wholesale prices yet to benefit consumers
  • 4 ATM thieves apprehended
  • ‘Drugged’ boy who went missing returns home
  • Bid to resolve problems Cotton College and CCSU
  • Major organisational shake-up in State Cong
  • Support to Sept 2 strike
  • ABSU stage blockades for separate Bodoland
  • Martyr Haipou Jadonang an unsung hero: Pramila
  • Meet discusses illegal encroachment at Mayong
  • Rs 15-cr for Nalbari drainage scheme
  • Gas cracker project a bane: AGP (AM)
  • Diphu town flooded by surging Dhansiri
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Appeal to start Agartala airport works
  • Indo-Korean MoU on bio-resource research
  • Arunachal NIT convocation on Sept 14
  • 2 Manipur BJP MLAs held
  • Foundation day celebration
  • Bomb attack condemned
    		•
  • Djokovic beats scare, Nadal eases at US Open
  • Leg injury forces Myneni out of US Open
  • Yogeshwar’s London bronze upgraded to silver
  • Steyn sets up SA series win against NZ
  • School TT championship
  • Green Valley rout GTC
  • Shahil bags national U-9 chess crown
  • National Sports Day celebrated
  • Jorhat to host State ranking TT
  • AOA hails Shiva Thapa
  • Assam players bag kung fu medals
    		•
     
     