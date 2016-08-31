The Federation, in a statement pointed out the plight of unorganised sector of transport workers, deprived of their dues in the State as well as the country. The road transport workers demanded pension, gratuity, medical facilities and a specific scheme to address their grievances.

The protest call on September 2 has been given in support of a 12-point charter of demands of the trade unions.

Reserve Bank employees from all over the country will also participate in the strike, stated a press release.