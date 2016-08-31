 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Bid to resolve problems Cotton College and CCSU
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 30 - The State government is trying to resolve the administrative and academic problems afflicting the mutual relation between Cotton College and Cotton College State University. To resolve all the disputes between the two institutions, the State higher education department has constituted an eight-member committee following a direction from Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said an official release here today.

The committee will be headed by Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Mihirkanti Choudhury. Principal Secretary of the Education Department Paban Kumar Barthakur has been named as its member secretary. The other members of the committee include VC of Dibrugarh University Alok Kumar Buragohain, former principals of Cotton College Prof Dilip Barua and Dr Indra Kumar Bhattacharyya, former Cotton College teacher Dr Satyendra Kumar Choudhury, Tezpur University teacher Chandan Sarma and GU teacher Prof Nanigopal Mahanta.

The committee will examine the present structure and mutual relations between Cotton College and Cotton College State University. It will also look into the possibilities of upgrading Cotton College into a university like Ravenshaw College in Odisha and Presidency College in Kolkata, or, keeping it as an independent entity.

Issues concerning the interest of the teachers and non-teaching staff of the college, separation of the existing higher secondary classes of the college from Cotton College State University etc., will also be studied by the committee.

The committee will submit its report to the State government within three months, said the release.

