According to Mon’s family, he had gone for his regular tuition around 7 pm yesterday. Later his mother went to pick him from the tutorial home, but his tuition master told her that Mon had not turned up for tuition yesterday. The family lodged an FIR at the Maligaon Police Station.

According to Mon, three masked men drugged him while he was on his way to the tutorial home. This morning when woke up, he found himself inside a thatched house, which was locked from outside. He managed to cut the door with a machete and escaped from the clutches of the kidnappers.

Police sources however said that Mon was making incoherent statements, not being able to relate the incident properly. A case has been registered and police are investigating the matter.