 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
4 ATM thieves apprehended
Correspondent
 JALUKBARI, Aug 30 - Four hardcore ATM thieves were apprehended by Fatasil police late last night.

According to police sources, last night when a team from Fatasil PS led by the officer in-charge was on its routine patrol duty, it noticed a Chevrolet bearing registration number AS 09 A 2400 with a car pass of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The police team followed the vehicle and managed to intercept it near Betkuchi. The police said that the gang of four by mistake picked up an ATM passbook printing machine, instead of the ATM cash machine. The four thieves were identified as Sahab Ali and Saiful Rahman of Hajo, Mainul Haque of Nalbari and Saddam Hussain of Satgaon, Guwahati.

The police are investigating as to how the thieves managed to use a VIP car in committing the crime. The car pass was allotted to one B Maheswari in 2008, police said.

