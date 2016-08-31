



Acknowledging the recent rate reductions, the administration is planning strict penal action including lodging FIRs and cancellation of trade licence for unfair trade practices.

Amid the commotion surrounding the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, the bulk rate of rahar dal has dipped by Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,300 per quintal. Rahar dal, which has been in the list of costliest essential commodities, is now being sold at Rs 8,500 – Rs 10,000 per quintal against a higher rate of Rs 11,100 – Rs 13,300, nearly 20 days back, in the wholesale market of Guwahati.

“Prices of pulses have gone down due to a rate reduction at the source. After a constant upward trend in the months of June and July, the rates started falling gradually in the month of August,” said market sources.

Acknowledging the decline in the rates, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro Dr M Angamuthu told The Assam Tribune that there has been a reduction of five to ten per cent in the wholesale prices of many essential commodities, mostly pulses.

“There are some traders who are not implementing the reduced prices, and the district administration teams on market vigil would identify those retailers. We would take stricter penal action this time, including lodging FIRs, making arrests for unfair trade practices and also cancelling the trade licences of such traders,” The DC said, adding that the question of hoarding does not arise as the supply chain is being properly maintained and there is no shortage of commodities in the market.

The penal provision will also apply to not displaying the wholesale and retail rate charts at the shops.

As per data provide by the Kamrup Chamber of Commerce, the body of wholesale traders, the rate of gram dal has come down by Rs 700 to Rs 1,000, with the present bulk price being Rs 9,250 – Rs 9,300 per quintal. Moong dal also recorded a rate slip of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,300 per quintal, selling at Rs 6,700 – Rs 7,500 per quintal.

Three varieties of masoor dal – bold, medium and small – also went down by Rs 300 to Rs 900 per quintal, depending on the variety. The present rate of masoor dal varies between Rs 7,300 and Rs 9,400 per quintal.

The retail rate of rahar dal in Ulubari and Chandmari markets is Rs 130 to Rs 140 per kg. Gram dal rate varies between Rs 105 and Rs 115, moong dal is Rs 80 – Rs 110 and masoor dal is selling for Rs 78 – Rs 110, depending on varieties, in both the market.

“Only administrative ruling after every commotion over the issue is not going to help the situation, unless a regular price checking mechanism is drawn,” said a retailer in Chandmari area. “Not all the retailers do the bulk shopping on the same day and of same varieties of items. If the stock has been purchased at a higher rate, the rates cannot be slashed overnight following a fall in the wholesale market,” he said.

Peas, another commodity which has become cheaper, was selling for Rs 3,900 per quintal in June this year. Now its rate is between Rs 3,400 and Rs 3,500 per quintal. Rates of other commodities like atta, parboiled rice, sugar, maida, however, have gone up recently.