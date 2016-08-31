 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
Kamrup (Metro) records 511 dengue cases
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 30 - Of the 602 cases of dengue reported in the State this year, 511 of them were from Kamrup (Metro) alone.

This has also raised question mark on the inability of the health department and the civic bodies which failed to anticipate the outbreak of dengue in the capital city.

The disturbing trend has now forced the health department along with the civic bodies to take a slew of intensified measures aimed at source reduction which include door-to-door awareness campaign and regular fogging and spraying exercise, especially in areas believed to be more vulnerable.

Today itself, 10 cases of dengue were reported from across the State, a senior Health department official told this reporter, although no cases of death was reported.

The official said that since the total number of detection has been 602, not everyone was admitted in the hospital.

“Some were allowed to go after required diagnosis. The cases were followed up,” he pointed out.

