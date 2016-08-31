The data was part of the 63rd edition of ‘Crime in India – 2015’ report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which was released by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here today.

The NCRB publishes the report on annual basis. The report contains information on police recorded criminal cases pertaining to the calendar year 2015. The data for the publication has been collected from 36 States and 53 mega cities having population of more than 10 lakh.

According to the report last year, a total number of 1494 cases of human trafficking was reported in Assam. The all India level of human trafficking cases was 6877. According to the report the country has recorded an increase of 25.8 per cent under crimes against Human Trafficking (6,877 cases in 2015 compared to 5,466 cases in 2014).

Assam is closely followed by Bengal, where 1255 cases were reported last year. Its percentage of contribution to all India level was 18.2 per cent.

Other States which have recorded high human trafficking cases include Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

According to media reports, CID Branch of Assam Police had last year reported that at least 4,754 children have gone missing in the past three years in the State.

The trend revealed in the report is worrying as the number of girls missing in the recorded time frame is almost double than that of boys. Those missing in the past three years include 2,753 girls and 2,001 boys.

Massive internal displacement caused by floods and ethnic violence has taken a toll on the children in the State. In many cases, children were trafficked from the relief camps for flood and violence victims, it was reported.

Earlier, UNICEF in a study has identified six districts of Sonitpur, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Kamrup as most vulnerable for trafficking.

However, the overall incidents of crime in 2015 increased by merely 1.4 per cent as compared to 7.5 per cent in 2014.