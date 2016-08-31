 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
US backs India’s demand against terror groups

 NEW DELHI, Aug 30 - The US today “fully” backed India on its demand that Pakistan should act against terrorists operating from sanctuaries on its soil with US Secretary of State John Kerry asserting that his country “stands in strong partnership with India” against all terrorism.

Terrorism, more specifically that emanating from Pakistan, figured prominently in marathon talks between Kerry and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who briefed him extensively on the “continuing problem of cross-border terrorism that India and the larger region face from Pakistan”.

At a joint press conference with Kerry after the 2nd Indo- US Strategic and Commercial Dialogue (S&CD), Swaraj said, “We reaffirmed the urgent necessity for Pakistan to dismantle safe havens for terrorists and criminal networks including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and D Company.

“Secretary Kerry and I also agreed on the need for Pakistan to do more to bring the perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai and 2016 Pathankot terrorist attacks to justice quickly.” – PTI

