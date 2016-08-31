 
August 31, 2016
China downplays Indo-US defence pact

 BEIJING, Aug 30 - China today downplayed the crucial Indo-US logistics defence pact as “normal cooperation” even as its state media warned that India’s attempts to join US’ alliance could “irritate” China, Pakistan or even Russia and bring “strategic troubles” for New Delhi.

“We have noted relevant report. Hope that this cooperation between India and US would work to promote stability and development of the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in reply to a question about the ‘Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement’ (LEMOA) signed between India and the US.

“For such normal cooperation between the two sides we are glad to see it happen,” she said.

An editorial by state-run Global Times, which was written ahead of the signing of the logistics agreement in Washington, said India may loose strategic independence if it leans towards the US. – PTI

