“We have noted relevant report. Hope that this cooperation between India and US would work to promote stability and development of the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in reply to a question about the ‘Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement’ (LEMOA) signed between India and the US.

“For such normal cooperation between the two sides we are glad to see it happen,” she said.

An editorial by state-run Global Times, which was written ahead of the signing of the logistics agreement in Washington, said India may loose strategic independence if it leans towards the US. – PTI