It quoted the Chief Minister saying, “The government is determined to protect the interest of the people of the State and it will not allow anyone to take the people for a ride.” He directed that in view of the excessive rise in the price of cement, steps should be taken to file cases against companies that indulged in price rise without any substance.

It may be mentioned that a high level meeting was held on August 20 at the conference room of the Assam Secretariat with the cement company representatives to discuss the abnormal increase in the cement prices. In the meeting, the Chief Minister had instructed the cement company officials to control the price of cement as a hike in the prices of essential house building materials would adversely affect all sections of the society.

In the same meeting, Sonowal had stated that increasing the cement prices more than the rate available in the other states would create a wrong impression in the minds of the people and for that reason, he directed the companies not to hike the cement prices.

The Chief Minister also asked the cement company officials to come up with ways to keep the cement prices in check so that the common people do not get adversely impacted. Representatives from 25 cement companies had attended the meeting, the press release said.