Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who heads an informal group of ministers constituted to address labour issues, said the minimum wages for unskilled non-agricultural workers will be hiked to Rs 350 per day from the current Rs 246.

Also, the government employees will be paid a wage bonus as per revised norms, for 2014-15 and 2015-16, a move that will entail a payout of Rs 1,920 crore.

Other ‘labour-friendly’ moves included amendment in the Payment of Bonus Act and government support the cause of unions in high courts and the Supreme Court.

The government also said that it will issue advisories to states for ensuring completion of trade union registration within 45 days.

The trade unions, who are demanding minimum monthly wage of Rs 18,000 per month or Rs 692 a day and base pension of Rs 3,000 a month, were not impressed by the government’s move and said they would go ahead with the day-long general strike on Friday.

The strike call is being supported by almost all major labour unions except RSS-affiliated BMS, and may impact banking and insurance services, power supplies and coal mining.

“The government’s minimum wage announcement is completely inadequate. The strike stands and we demand they should enact a law to fix minimum (universal) wage,” All India Trade Union Congress general secretary Gurudas Dasgupta said.

“Finance Minister’s statement clearly shows that the government has not considered any of the demands in our 12- point charter. The unions have no other alternative but to fight for their rights,” Indian National Trade Union Congress vice president Ashok Singh said.

Asked about the strike call, Jaitley said: “I think, we have responsible trade unions.” He said registration of contract workers and their staffing agencies is mandatory and states will be advised to strictly implement them. Errant contractors will face appropriate action for violation of law, he warned.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) lauded the government’s announcements and decided to abstain from the general strike on September 2. “We welcome it and are satisfied by the increase in minimum wages. BMS will not participate in the strike,” BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said.

On the unions’ opposition to government plans to merge associate banks of SBI with the parent bank, Jaitley said, “The merger is not subject of trade unions. Their service conditions are not being hurt adversely or affected at all... There will be no impact of merger on service conditions of any employee.”

Asked about not calling trade unions other than BMS by inter-ministerial group on labour issues, Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said later that he held a meeting with all trade unions on July 18, 2016.

All India Trade Union Congress secretary DL Sachdev said the unions had asked for another round of discussions with the ministerial group, but they held two such rounds with BMS only earlier this month.

The ministerial panel had met trade unions to discuss their charter of demands on August 26-27, 2015. After that, the panel had only called BMS for two rounds of discussions earlier this month. – PTI