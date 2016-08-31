 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
‘Largest’ rhino horn found in Nagaon treasury
Staff Reporter

 
 GUWAHATI, Aug 30 - The Rhino Horn Verification Committee in Assam has come across a rhino horn which is believed to be one of the world’s largest. It was found in the Nagaon treasury where the committee completed the verification process today.

According to an official press release, the massive rhino horn belonged to the Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park and it was found in August 1982.

The rhino horn weighed 3.051 kg and its height is 36 cm. The outer curvature length of the horn is 45 cm, inner curvature is 38 cm, while the base circumference is 60 cm.

The only recorded horn bigger than this could be found in the British Museum, London where a 60-cm horn from Assam, found in 1909, has been kept. However, there is no mention of the weight of that horn.

Meanwhile, the committee completed the verification process of remaining rhino horns kept in the Nagaon treasury, while the trunks from Diphu and Jorhat containing rhino horns were also brought in for verification.

Altogether 210 rhino horns were verified today of which 206 are from Nagaon, three from Jorhat and one from Diphu.

The committee will now move to Morigaon treasury tomorrow where 22 rhino horns are being kept from the nearby Pobitora wildlife sanctuary.

