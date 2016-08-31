The move seeking a change in the concentration of forces was reportedly necessitated after the Assam Police headquarters here received specific information about ‘jihadi’ elements trying to sneak in from across the border in Bangladesh to plan terror strikes in Assam.

This is for the first time in recent years that such a move has been proposed by the Assam Police to fight cross-border terrorism and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs too is being moved in this regard, top Assam Police sources told this reporter.

As part of the meticulously drafted exercise, these personnel would be strategically deployed in vulnerable areas and border outposts close to the international border once the decision gets the final nod.

The Director General of Assam Police, it has been reliably learnt, has already taken up the matter with the Home department along with other senior police officials concerned detailing about the need to add teeth to border security, especially on the international stretches.

The Assam Police in the last couple of years or so has arrested more than 50 ‘jihadis’ and had even busted training camps located in remote areas. The police in Chirang district in its extensive operation against such elements has arrested 29 jihadis ever since a camp was busted there a couple of years back.

The three companies of the central forces are expected to be withdrawn from different districts where the law and order scenario is believed to be ‘under control’.

“There are inputs that some antinational forces are trying to sneak into the State through the international border which is why the move has been proposed by the Assam Police think tank. The central forces, once detached from the law and order duties, will assist the border police and other security agencies which are already guarding the area,” sources privy to the confidential development told this reporter.

“The threat from the ISIS and jihadi elements can no longer be overlooked. With various intelligence agencies feeding us with inputs of such infiltration, the border security has to be stepped up,” sources pointed out, adding that the security scenario will be reviewed from time to time and as and when deemed fit, the forces would be diverted back to the respective districts.

However, the news of force detachment has not gone down well with a number of superintendents of police of several districts who are of the opinion that the State should have sought additional forces from the Centre for the purpose instead of detaching them from the existing law and order duty.