 
Guwahati, Wednesday, August 31, 2016
ISL: NorthEast United appoint Francisco Bruto Da Costa as assistant coach

 Guwahati, Aug 31 (IANS): Indian Super League (ISL) franchise NorthEast United FC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Francisco Bruto Da Costa as clubs assistant coach for the forthcoming third edition of tournament.

Francisco Bruto Da Costa joins the franchise with over 14 years of experience of working in football across India. He has previously worked as the assistant coach for the India Under-14, U-17, U-19 national teams and AIFF Elite Academy. Francisco Bruto Da Costa holds the ‘A' License Coaching Certificate, conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and also a Pro License under the AFC.

Commenting on his appointment, Francisco Bruto Da Costa, said, "I am happy to be part of NorthEast United FC. The Club has an interesting line-up of players, balancing the young energy levels and the maturity and on-field expertise of seasoned players. I am excited to begin assisting the team and hope to put across a fabulous show for our fans in ISL-2016."

Nelo Vingada, head coach of NEUFC said, "I look forward to the assistance of Francisco Bruto Costa, given his deeper understanding of the footballing scenario in India. At NEUFC, we are all passionate about football and are training hard for the upcoming championship, to put out the best show for our fans."

