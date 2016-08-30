 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Road blockade at Mirza over transfer of CO
Correspondent
 MIRZA, Aug 29 - Over 500 protesters from different civil society organisations blocked National Highway-37 at Mirza today for about half an hour demanding immediate stay of the transfer of the Circle Officer of Palasbari Revenue Circle – Pankaj Chakraborty – for better development of the LAC in South Kamrup district.

The protesters subsequently submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding stay of the transfer of Pankaj Chakraborty, Circle Officer of Palasbari Revenue Circle, with immediate effect.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Government had promoted Pankaj Chakraborty as Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) on August 26 last and ordered his transfer from Palasbari Revenue Circle to Kaliabor Sub Division as SDO.

“The transfer of the Circle Officer of Palasbari Revenue Circle has surprised us. He has taken several valuable initiatives to bring the administration closer to the public in general. He has formulated several innovative and ambitious schemes/projects and helped develop the people of Palasbari Revenue Circle ,” the memorandum stated.

“Pankaj Chakraborty, who joined Palasbari Revenue Circle on January 22, 2015, has tirelessly worked for ensuring an authentic NRC in the LAC. He should continue his office as Circle Officer here for timely completion of the NRC works, otherwise the NRC of Palasbari Revenue Circle, in all likelihood, will have errors,” said the memorandum.

The president of Sarpara Friends Club, Dipak Kalita, who also took part in the road blockade today, said that Palasbari Circle Officer Pankaj Chakraborty was a people-friendly and efficient official of the Assam Government and his transfer would be a great loss to the people of South Kamrup district. He therefore urged the State Government to revoke the transfer order of Pankaj Chakraborty from Palasbari Circle to Koliabor Sub-Division with immediate effect.

“His transfer in just 18 month is unfortunate and he should be allowed to continue in his office as Palasbari Circle Officer for at least one more year,” said Kalita.

