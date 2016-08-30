 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Boka Bhaona celebrated
Correspondent
 MUSHALPUR, Aug 29 - The 114th version of Boka Bhaona of Bhogpara near Mushalpur was celebrated recently at Bhogpara Gosainghor in Baksa.

In keeping with the tradition of merry-making with a mixture of clay and milk by the residents of Gokul after the birth of Lord Krishna at King Nanda’s house, this festival is being celebrated by nine neighbouring villages at Bhogpara since the last 114 years.

The festival was declared open by Hemanta Prasad Rajkumar, Sub Divisonal Officer (Sadar) Baksa with a hope that the century-old tradition will continue to embolden the tie of harmony among all sections of the people.

