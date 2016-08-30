In keeping with the tradition of merry-making with a mixture of clay and milk by the residents of Gokul after the birth of Lord Krishna at King Nanda’s house, this festival is being celebrated by nine neighbouring villages at Bhogpara since the last 114 years.

The festival was declared open by Hemanta Prasad Rajkumar, Sub Divisonal Officer (Sadar) Baksa with a hope that the century-old tradition will continue to embolden the tie of harmony among all sections of the people.