Addressing a press conference at Raj Resort at Rupai Siding near here recently, HLWF vice president Arbind Nair said , “among 26 PPFs of HUL located at various places of the country, the wages of workers in the Doomdooma factory is the lowest. In other factories of HUL, the minimum monthly wage of a worker is Rs 29,000/- , while in the Doomdooma factory, a worker who has been working in the factory since the last 15 years gets only a paltry Rs 15,000 per month.”

The press conference was also addressed by a national-level leader of the International Union of Food Workers, Sanjay Akshar and national leader of HRTC, Stenlay CC.

They said, “The HUL makes a profit of around Rs 32,000 crore per annum and the annual profit of Doomdooma factory is Rs 505/- crore. At present, the total number of permanent workers in the Doomdooma factory is 650. If the company increases the wages of workers by Rs 15,000/- each, then the company will have to bear an additional amount of Rs 11.97 crore only per year.”

They also mentioned that the annual salary of the factory manager is Rs one crore and that of the MD is around Rs 20 crore. But the company has been depriving its workers from their legitimate wages.

The HUL has been making a huge margin of profit by exploiting the natural resources of Assam, but it has no contribution towards the development of the State.

Moreover, the company has been exploiting its workers by depriving them from their legitimate wages. Other multi-national companies like Nestle, Horlicks, Colgate etc have been paying their workers Rs 32,000/- to Rs 45,000/- per month, while the wages of a worker serving for the last 15 years at Doomdooma PPF of HUL is only Rs 15, 000/- .

The leaders therefore demanded the company to sign the long-term settlement of wages of the workers of Doomdooma PPF within one month or else the Federation threatened to go on strike in all the 26 factories of HUL within India.