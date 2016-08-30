 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Life size statue of Bhupenda at Kalaigaon
Correspondent
 KALAIGAON, Aug 29 - Arrangements have been made to install a life size statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Kalaigaon town on the occasion of his fifth death anniversary.

A committee was formed recently at Kalaigaon with DN Hazarika, ADC, Udalguri as the president, Kamal Prasad Sarma, treasurer and Tarun Azad Deka as the secretary for the purpose of installation of the statue. According to the officials of the committee, the life size statue of legendary singer will cost several lakh rupees. No fund collection drive will be launched for the purpose and construction will be completed with voluntary public donations only.

A noted young artist-cum-sculptor of Kalaigaon, Khargeswar Boro has been given the charge of making the statue. The foundation stone will be laid on September 8, on the birthday of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the statue will be inaugurated on November 5, on the day of his fifth death anniversary.

City »
State »
  • AASU protest at NFR office
  • Civic by-laws likely to check mosquito menace
  • State Zoo set for major facelift
  • Work in Govt depts reviewed
  • AASU opposes GU move on class days
  • GMC appeal to citizens over garbage collection
  • Inspection groups to check price rise
  • Admin taking steps to check dengue outbreak
  • Trade unions to back Sept 2 strike
  • Training held for visually impaired girls
    		•
  • Soil health cards distributed in Dibrugarh
  • Demand to declare Sanchi as agricultural crop
  • Fund sanctioned to resume project works
  • Life size statue of Bhupenda at Kalaigaon
  • Success story through organic tea farming
  • Doomdooma HUL workers demand wage hike
  • Boka Bhaona celebrated
  • Road blockade at Mirza over transfer of CO
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur remembers freedom fighter Jadonang
  • Tripura Guv concerned over cross-border terrorism
  • 6 TMC MLAs get new lease of life in Tripura
  • Bangladesh opposition leader appears in Court
  • Mary Kom inaugurates Pineapple fest
  • Forest smuggler held
  • MoU signed to upgrade Imphal waste plant
  • ‘Govt not in possession of Framework Agreement’
  • Japanese students call on Acharya
    		•
  • Three super girls conferred Khel Ratna
  • South Africa take 267-run lead against NZ
  • Australia beat Sri Lanka, leads ODI series 2-1
  • Sunrise, NFR share points
  • Tinsukia girls in State handball squad
  • ATTA AGM held
  • Kerala bag Indian tchoukball crown
    		•
     
     