A committee was formed recently at Kalaigaon with DN Hazarika, ADC, Udalguri as the president, Kamal Prasad Sarma, treasurer and Tarun Azad Deka as the secretary for the purpose of installation of the statue. According to the officials of the committee, the life size statue of legendary singer will cost several lakh rupees. No fund collection drive will be launched for the purpose and construction will be completed with voluntary public donations only.

A noted young artist-cum-sculptor of Kalaigaon, Khargeswar Boro has been given the charge of making the statue. The foundation stone will be laid on September 8, on the birthday of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the statue will be inaugurated on November 5, on the day of his fifth death anniversary.