Correspondent
TINSUKIA, Aug 29 - The State Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 1 crore to resume works on the construction of Sri Sri Aniruddha Dev Kalakshetra situated at Banhbari, Boroguri, as the first instalment. The Tinsukia district administration has been asked to submit reports on the phases of works to be done. Deputy Commissioner Ranjan Chakraborty and the MLAs of Chabua and Tinsukia – Binod Hazarika and Sanjay Kishan respectively – visited the Kshetra for an on-the-spot survey on Saturday.
They discussed the project with the representatives of various organisations of the Mottock community to resume the works on a priority basis. Chabua MLA Binod Hazarika stated that works estimated at Rs 50 lakh out of the total amount of Rs 1 crore, provided by the previous government, had been done, and that the matter would be pursued by the district administration.
The newly-sanctioned amount will be used to resume works and more money will be sanctioned to complete the project as assured by the Chief Minister.