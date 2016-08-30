The objective of the programme was to generate awareness on the importance of soil health cards (SHC) and use of fertilizers in different pre-dominant crops of the district as per recommendations given in the SHC.

Assistant Director of the District Agricultural Office, Sushil Kumar Gogoi emphasised on use of the card by the holder as per recommendations given in it. He also stressed on the judicious application of other micronutrients which are found less, or lack in the card.

District Agricultural Officer Kandarpa Lahon described about different agricultural schemes going on in the district and also urged upon the farmers to avail the benefits from those schemes for better implementation.

“The farmers should come forward to take maximum advantage of particularly two important schemes, namely Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchaya Yojana to be implemented shortly within the district in particular and Assam as a whole,” he said.

Programme Coordinator of the KVK, Dr HK Bhattacharyya urged upon the participants to share their knowledge on SHC with other fellow farmers so that applying fertilizers and micronutrients as per recommendation given in the SHC, the farmer community would able to increase both production of the crops.

The chief guest of the programme, MLA Chakradhar Gogoi in his speech underlined the importance of involvement of every farmer with different agricultural schemes to achieve the desired objectives.

Altogether, 113 SHC cards were distributed among the participants. It is pertinent to mention here that KVK has already distributed 1,250 soil health cards upto June 2016.