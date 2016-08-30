 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Kerala bag Indian tchoukball crown

 KOKRAJHAR, Aug 29 - Kerala lifted the first ever Indian Tchoukball Premier League, 2016 defeating Goa in the final match which was played at the Kokrajhar Govt HS and MP School play ground on Sunday evening here.

Kerala defeated Goa 2-1 sets in the premier league. The league was organised jointly by the All Bodo Youth Sports Association and All Assam Tchoukball Association with a three-day programme.

Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Madhav Prasad Sarma gave way prize money of Rs 1 lakh and trophy to the champion team while Kokrajhar SP, Shyamal Prasad Saikia, handed over cash of Rs 75,000 and trophy to the runners up team.

It may be mentioned that a total of eight States of the country were participating in the Premier League which included Delhi, Maharastra, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Haryana and Assam.

