Kerala defeated Goa 2-1 sets in the premier league. The league was organised jointly by the All Bodo Youth Sports Association and All Assam Tchoukball Association with a three-day programme.

Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Madhav Prasad Sarma gave way prize money of Rs 1 lakh and trophy to the champion team while Kokrajhar SP, Shyamal Prasad Saikia, handed over cash of Rs 75,000 and trophy to the runners up team.

It may be mentioned that a total of eight States of the country were participating in the Premier League which included Delhi, Maharastra, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Haryana and Assam.