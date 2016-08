ATTA AGM held



GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - The All Assam Tennis Association (ATTA) has constituted its new executive council in its 53rd annual general meeting held at Kaziranga yesterday, stated a release. The State tennis body has retained Raktim Saikia as president and Ankush Dutta as secretary. The new body: Life president-Subhash Chandra Das, president-Raktim Saikia, vice presidents-AK Endow, SK Baruah, Subroto Sarmah. General secretary-Ankush Dutta, joint secretaries-Ramanuj Dutta, Digantajyoti Gogoi. Treasurer-Swapnil Borthakur. Executive members-Achinty Kumar Nath, Sidhartha Bhusan Baruah, Rajib Sarmah, Utpal Panchanan, Jayanta Kumar Dutta, Dr Kironmoy Das, Anupam Choudhury, Hydar Ali Rymbai, Bhaskar Baruah.