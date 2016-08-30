Tinsukia girls in State handball squad

Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA, Aug 29 - Altogether six girls from Tinsukia district have been selected for the Assam team which will participate in the 33rd Sub - junior Girls National Handball Championship to be held at Jaiselmer, Rajasthan from September 1 to 6. The selected girls are-Anjali Dangoria, Jyoti Dangoria, Jutika Deka, Akansha Hazarika, Jasmine Khuttiya (Doomdooma) and Sangeeta Thakur (Margherita). This is informed by the Tinsukia District Handball Association general secretary Sah Miruj Ali.