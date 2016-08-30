 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Sunrise, NFR share points
Sports reporter

 
 GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - NF Railway Sports Club and Sunrise Athletic Club shared points in the RG Baruah GSA Super Division Football League today.

In an entertaining encounter at the Nehru Stadium here both the teams settled for a draw playing 1-1.

The Sunrise team conceded the first goal in the added time of the first session after creating a mess in front of their goal when the defenders and the goalkeeper hesitated in clearing the ball off NFRSC striker KC Lal’s long ranger.

However, Rakesh Das managed to restore parity in the 77th minute with a beautiful header capitalising on a Gaiham Rongmei’s floater.

