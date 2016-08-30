Australia chased down 227 in 46 overs to deny Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan a winning farewell in his final ODI.

Bowlers set up the win for the visitors after restricting Sri Lanka to 226 all out in 49.2 overs with Dinesh Chandimal top-scoring with 102.

The Sri Lankan bowlers also made their presence felt with skipper Angelo Mathews providing the hosts with two early wickets including that of his opposite number David Warner.

Mathews got Warner caught at point for 10 as Dilshan took a splendid catch.

Aaron Finch, who scored a 29-ball 30 with three fours and a six, was next to go after left-arm spinner Amila Aponso trapped the opening batsman lbw.

SCORECARD

Sri Lanka: K Gunathilaka b Starc 5, T Dilshan c Bailey b Zampa 42, K Mendis c Warner b Hazlewood 4, D Chandimal c Zampa b Faulkner 102, A Mathews lbw b Zampa 2, D De Silva c Marsh b Faulkner 12, K Perera b Starc 11, T Perera c Marsh b Hastings 9, S Prasanna c Bailey b Zampa 3, D Perera c Warner b Hastings 17, A Aponso not out 1. Extras: (lb 10, w 8) 18. Total: (all out; 49.2 overs) 226. Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-23, 3-96, 4-103, 5-133, 6-154, 7-165, 8-178, 9-217, 10-226. Bowling: Starc 10-0-42-2, Hazlewood 10-0-51-1, Hastings 10-1-41-2, Faulkner 9.2-0-44-2, Zampa 10-0-38-3.

Australia: D Warner c Dilshan b Mathews 10, A Finch lbw b Aponso 30, S Marsh c Chandimal b Mathews 1, G Bailey b Prasanna 70, T Head b D Perera 36, M Wade st K Perera b D Perera 42, J Faulkner c D Perera b Aponso 4, J Hastings not out 5, M Starc c Prasanna b de Silva 12, A Zampa not out 5. Extras: (lb 6, w 6) 12. Total: (eight wickets; in 46 overs) 227. Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-42, 3-44, 4-106, 5-187, 6-204, 7-206, 8-222. Bowling: Mathews 7-0-30-2, T Perera 2-0-18-0, Aponso 10-0-44-2, D Perera 10-0-45-2, T Dilshan 4-0-24-0, S Prasanna 9-0-39-1, D De Silva 4-0-21-1. – AFP