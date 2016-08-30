 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Japanese students call on Acharya
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Aug 29 - A seven-member team from Waseda University of Tokyo, Japan called on Nagaland Governor PB Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Friday. The Japanese team, comprising six university students and a professor, are on a cross-cultural study tour to Nagaland from August 18. The team was led by Dr Takano, professor of Department of Centre for International Studies, Waseda University, Tokyo.

“If government activities are done in association with universities or good colleges, it will have a much bigger impact among our youths,” a Raj Bhavan release quoted the Governor as telling the Japanese team. Acharya said the present system in universities is not job oriented and that students, after completion of their studies, do not connect either with the society or the industry.

For this, he said, there was a need to interact with the students and universities to share their views and also to hold dialogues with those in the trade, commerce and industry in order to make the universities produce employable youths.

Earlier, the team visited Mopungchuket village in Mokokchung district on August 18 to know about the traditional ways and life of a typical Ao Naga village, village governance and administration, community land-use and resource management systems, culture and traditions, art and crafts, challenges and opportunities of the community and also overall development challenges of Nagaland among other things. They stayed in the village till August 24.

