“If government activities are done in association with universities or good colleges, it will have a much bigger impact among our youths,” a Raj Bhavan release quoted the Governor as telling the Japanese team. Acharya said the present system in universities is not job oriented and that students, after completion of their studies, do not connect either with the society or the industry.

For this, he said, there was a need to interact with the students and universities to share their views and also to hold dialogues with those in the trade, commerce and industry in order to make the universities produce employable youths.

Earlier, the team visited Mopungchuket village in Mokokchung district on August 18 to know about the traditional ways and life of a typical Ao Naga village, village governance and administration, community land-use and resource management systems, culture and traditions, art and crafts, challenges and opportunities of the community and also overall development challenges of Nagaland among other things. They stayed in the village till August 24.