Responding to the allegations levelled against Zeliang by leaders of four Naga national political groups, the CM’s office in a statement termed them as “some serious but unwarranted allegations”. It said Zeliang had stated on many occasions that if anyone had doubts or wanted to know details of the Framework Agreement, they could do so with interlocutor RN Ravi instead of “speculating and interpreting as per one’s own understanding.”

Taking a jab at some people who said there was nothing for the people of Nagaland in the Framework Agreement, the CMO said it appeared that such people had seen the contents. It said there were also some people who asked how they could support the agreement without seeing the contents. The CMO said the Chief Minister was of the considered opinion that “we should not confuse our people with such ambiguous statements”.

The CMO said 19 years after the ceasefire was signed in 1997 between the Government of India and NSCN-IM there were also ceasefire agreements signed with other NSCN groups and successive State Governments had adopted a policy to facilitate the peace process and the present government was also only continuing with the declared stand.

It said it was unfortunate that “some people are talking as if the peace talks started only during the tenure of the present CM” though he has completed only two

years in office.

Being aware that all Nagas desire a permanent peace, Zeliang maintained that it can only be through “inclusive solution and not in piecemeal” and that all Nagas should be stakeholders wherever they are for the final solution.

Reacting to charge that he acted as CM of neighbouring States by acting against interest of Nagaland, the CMO said Zeliang is the Chief Minister of Nagaland and not other States but on the Naga issue, he was determined to speak for all Nagas till the issue is resolved and irrespective of whether he remained CM or not.

The CMO also said the Chief Minister had no two opinions about inclusiveness for which he time and again urged the interlocutor to meet all Naga political groups for dialogue to iron out differences for bringing about a lasting solution once and for all.

Further, on March 9, 2016 at Chumukedima Consultative Meeting, the CMO said the Chief Minister, with an open mind, had stated that he was ready to facilitate any meeting, if any group wanted to meet with the Interlocutor.