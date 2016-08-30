A memorandum of agreement was signed between the Manipur Government and IEC-TSL Ingenious Energy LLP, Ahmedabad under Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode at the CM’s Secretariat here on August 18, sources added.

The solid waste management plant which is likely to commence functioning by the end of October this year, will be upgraded into “waste to energy plant”. The upgradation of the plant will be completed within a period of 12-18 months from the date of commencement of operation without any extra investment from the State Government, according to official sources.

With the upgradation, the non-compostable waste of the plant is going to be converted into electric energy at the rate of 1 MW of energy per 60 MT of waste, besides conversion of organic waste into compost with a capacity of 100 MT per day.

The energy would be integrated in the power grid as the Power Department has agreed to purchase the power generated by the treatment plant established at a cost of Rs 41.75 crore at Lamdeng village near Imphal to safely dispose off municipal solid waste.