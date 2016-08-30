 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Forest smuggler held
Newmai News
 IMPHAL, Aug 29 - Assam Rifles personnel have apprehended a smuggler and seized illegal forest produce from him in Chandel district of Manipur.

According to a press release, based on a specific intelligence report regarding smuggling of illegal forest products on NH-102, Assam Rifles personnel erected a check post at Khudengthabi and apprehended the

smuggler.

A Maruti van was found carrying 13 bags of crude rubber and 21.23 kg of sandalwood, the release added. The arrested smuggler along with the recovered items was handed over to Forest department, the release added.

City »
State »
  • AASU protest at NFR office
  • Civic by-laws likely to check mosquito menace
  • State Zoo set for major facelift
  • Work in Govt depts reviewed
  • AASU opposes GU move on class days
  • GMC appeal to citizens over garbage collection
  • Inspection groups to check price rise
  • Admin taking steps to check dengue outbreak
  • Trade unions to back Sept 2 strike
  • Training held for visually impaired girls
    		•
  • Soil health cards distributed in Dibrugarh
  • Demand to declare Sanchi as agricultural crop
  • Fund sanctioned to resume project works
  • Life size statue of Bhupenda at Kalaigaon
  • Success story through organic tea farming
  • Doomdooma HUL workers demand wage hike
  • Boka Bhaona celebrated
  • Road blockade at Mirza over transfer of CO
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur remembers freedom fighter Jadonang
  • Tripura Guv concerned over cross-border terrorism
  • 6 TMC MLAs get new lease of life in Tripura
  • Bangladesh opposition leader appears in Court
  • Mary Kom inaugurates Pineapple fest
  • Forest smuggler held
  • MoU signed to upgrade Imphal waste plant
  • ‘Govt not in possession of Framework Agreement’
  • Japanese students call on Acharya
    		•
  • Three super girls conferred Khel Ratna
  • South Africa take 267-run lead against NZ
  • Australia beat Sri Lanka, leads ODI series 2-1
  • Sunrise, NFR share points
  • Tinsukia girls in State handball squad
  • ATTA AGM held
  • Kerala bag Indian tchoukball crown
    		•
     
     