According to a press release, based on a specific intelligence report regarding smuggling of illegal forest products on NH-102, Assam Rifles personnel erected a check post at Khudengthabi and apprehended the

smuggler.

A Maruti van was found carrying 13 bags of crude rubber and 21.23 kg of sandalwood, the release added. The arrested smuggler along with the recovered items was handed over to Forest department, the release added.