IMPHAL, Aug 29 - Assam Rifles personnel have apprehended a smuggler and seized illegal forest produce from him in Chandel district of Manipur.
According to a press release, based on a specific intelligence report regarding smuggling of illegal forest products on NH-102, Assam Rifles personnel erected a check post at Khudengthabi and apprehended the
smuggler.
A Maruti van was found carrying 13 bags of crude rubber and 21.23 kg of sandalwood, the release added. The arrested smuggler along with the recovered items was handed over to Forest department, the release added.