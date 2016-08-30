Saturday.

In her brief speech, Mary Kom, a five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, assured help to pineapple growers to improve their business and make it sustainable besides ensuring better products.

The Rajya Sabha MP said, “I am always ready to help the farmers. But they should also seek the assistance made available by the State

government.”

Mary Kom also said she will make efforts as an MP to help and support sportspersons.