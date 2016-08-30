 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Mary Kom inaugurates Pineapple fest
Newmai News
 CHURACHANDPUR, Aug 29 - Star boxer MC Mary Kom inaugurated the 9th State level Pineapple festival at Churachandpur on

Saturday.

In her brief speech, Mary Kom, a five-time world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, assured help to pineapple growers to improve their business and make it sustainable besides ensuring better products.

The Rajya Sabha MP said, “I am always ready to help the farmers. But they should also seek the assistance made available by the State

government.”

Mary Kom also said she will make efforts as an MP to help and support sportspersons.

