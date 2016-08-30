“Salahuddin Ahmed recorded his statement under section 313 CrPC before Judicial Magistrate First Class, B Sohtun,” IC Jha, Government Prosecutor told The Assam Tribune.

According to him, Ahmed stuck to his earlier statement that he was not aware how he landed in the State Capital and indicated that he was probably dumped by unknown people.

He, however, admitted that he did not possess any document when he was nabbed by the police here on May 9 last year when he was loitering around in Golf Link area in a state of disarray.

“We are not looking into how he entered into India. It is a clear case of illegal entry into the country without valid papers and Ahmed would be tried accordingly,” Jha said.

The Bangladesh Opposition leader has been detained for illegal entry into India from Bangladesh and has been booked under section 14 of the Foreigner’s Act. He is out on bail with strict Court directions. He faces a maximum jail term of five years if proven guilty.

The case, according to Jha, is proceeding smoothly and the prosecution believes that a decision on it would come anytime soon from the Court.

Earlier, ten witnesses from the prosecution have deposed before the judge. “We have no further witnesses left from the Government side,” the Government Prosecutor stated.

Now, the defence would produce witnesses before the Court after today’s hearing. “The Court has asked if there are more witnesses from the defence to which Ahmed answered in the affirmative. So, the Court has asked the defence to produce the list of witnesses in the next hearing,” Jha stated.