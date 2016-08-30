 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
6 TMC MLAs get new lease of life in Tripura
Prabir sil
 AGARTALA, Aug 29 - The six Congress MLAs, who had joined Trinamool Congress in May this year, have finally been allowed to keep their membership of Tripura Assembly, giving a major boost to TMC in the State before the 2018 Assembly elections.

Speaker Ramendra Debnath, who had held extensive hearing in the case with six defectors headed by former opposition leader Sudip Roy Barman, pronounced a twelve page judgment on Monday upholding the membership of the defectors on various legal and constitutional grounds.

What complicated the issue was the copy of a letter submitted by TPCC president Birajit Sinha showing that MLA Biswabandhu Sen had been expelled by the party before he joined Trinamool Congress which rendered the defection of five others invalid. This apparently jeopardised the membership of five other defectors – Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Saha, DC Hrangkhawl, Dilip Sarkar and Pranajit Singha Roy but after judging the case in detail with reference to orders passed by the High Court and Supreme Court the speaker cleared the defection.

Armed with the Speaker’s verdict, Roy Barman said the party has not given any letter urging the Speaker to allow anyone to act as opposition leader.

At a press conference, he said as per the Rules and Procedure of the Assembly, the Speaker is supposed to give opposition leader’s post to Trinamool Congress as it has one sixth MLAs of the total 60.

“The Speaker is not above the Constitution and he has to work under constitutional framework”, he said.

However, the Speaker said one tenth MLAs of the total strength of the State Assembly is required to get the post of opposition leader. “However, if the treasury bench is interested to have opposition leader in the House, I will consider giving opposition leader’s status to any leader from opposition bench”, he said.

However, the Congress expressed disappointment over the Speaker’s decision and described it as “politically motivated”. “We are examining the Speaker’s verdict and exploring if the same could be challenged in court”, said a senior TPCC leader.

