 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Manipur remembers freedom fighter Jadonang
Correspondent

Manipur Deputy CM Gaikhangam offering floral tribute at the statue of freedom fighter Haipou Jadonang in Imphal on Monday. – Imphal Correspondent
 IMPHAL, Aug 29 - The 85th Martyr Day of freedom fighter Haipou Jadonang was observed under aegis of Haipou Jadonang Statue & Park Development Committee at Haipou Jadonang Park here on Monday.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam paid floral tribute to the statue of the legendary freedom fighter. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of homage to the departed soul.

Haipou Jadonang grew up as a deeply religious person since his chilhood. As he grew up, Jadonang saw the growing influence of Christianity in Naga territory as a sign of foreign imperialism. He considered it a threat to the traditional religion and society of the Nagas. He urged his people to fight for national prestige and social change.

Jadonang movement had a political aim; he wanted his people to unite against the colonial British forces. In January 1931, the British received reports that Jadonang was planning to declare war against them.

They decided to suppress his movement permanently. On February 19, 1931, he was arrested and imprisoned at Silchar, and a month later on March 19, he was brought to Imphal. On June 13,1931, Jadonang was declared guilty of the murder of four traders and subsequently on August 29, 1931, Jadonang was hanged to death on the bank of Nambul river, where his statue stands today.

City »
State »
  • AASU protest at NFR office
  • Civic by-laws likely to check mosquito menace
  • State Zoo set for major facelift
  • Work in Govt depts reviewed
  • AASU opposes GU move on class days
  • GMC appeal to citizens over garbage collection
  • Inspection groups to check price rise
  • Admin taking steps to check dengue outbreak
  • Trade unions to back Sept 2 strike
  • Training held for visually impaired girls
    		•
  • Soil health cards distributed in Dibrugarh
  • Demand to declare Sanchi as agricultural crop
  • Fund sanctioned to resume project works
  • Life size statue of Bhupenda at Kalaigaon
  • Success story through organic tea farming
  • Doomdooma HUL workers demand wage hike
  • Boka Bhaona celebrated
  • Road blockade at Mirza over transfer of CO
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur remembers freedom fighter Jadonang
  • Tripura Guv concerned over cross-border terrorism
  • 6 TMC MLAs get new lease of life in Tripura
  • Bangladesh opposition leader appears in Court
  • Mary Kom inaugurates Pineapple fest
  • Forest smuggler held
  • MoU signed to upgrade Imphal waste plant
  • ‘Govt not in possession of Framework Agreement’
  • Japanese students call on Acharya
    		•
  • Three super girls conferred Khel Ratna
  • South Africa take 267-run lead against NZ
  • Australia beat Sri Lanka, leads ODI series 2-1
  • Sunrise, NFR share points
  • Tinsukia girls in State handball squad
  • ATTA AGM held
  • Kerala bag Indian tchoukball crown
    		•
     
     