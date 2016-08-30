

Manipur Deputy CM Gaikhangam offering floral tribute at the statue of freedom fighter Haipou Jadonang in Imphal on Monday. – Imphal Correspondent Manipur Deputy CM Gaikhangam offering floral tribute at the statue of freedom fighter Haipou Jadonang in Imphal on Monday. – Imphal Correspondent

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam paid floral tribute to the statue of the legendary freedom fighter. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of homage to the departed soul.

Haipou Jadonang grew up as a deeply religious person since his chilhood. As he grew up, Jadonang saw the growing influence of Christianity in Naga territory as a sign of foreign imperialism. He considered it a threat to the traditional religion and society of the Nagas. He urged his people to fight for national prestige and social change.

Jadonang movement had a political aim; he wanted his people to unite against the colonial British forces. In January 1931, the British received reports that Jadonang was planning to declare war against them.

They decided to suppress his movement permanently. On February 19, 1931, he was arrested and imprisoned at Silchar, and a month later on March 19, he was brought to Imphal. On June 13,1931, Jadonang was declared guilty of the murder of four traders and subsequently on August 29, 1931, Jadonang was hanged to death on the bank of Nambul river, where his statue stands today.