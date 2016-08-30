 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Nissan Kicks Production Kick Starts in Mexico


 
 

Both Renault and Nissan have been aiming to produce futuristic-design models and the Nissan’s offering as such will be the Nissan Kicks. The production of the Kicks has begun at the Aguascalientes manufacturing facility of the Nissan in Mexico.

The Hyundai Creta’s market has become the envy of the other manufacturers in India, which each manufacturer has been trying to claim shares of. The Nissan Kicks will also be competing against the Hyundai Creta, when launched.

The compact SUV has been showcased throughout the world on many occasions and the production of the SUV has begun now in Mexico. This makes the mexican plant the first to manufacture the Kicks SUV in the whole world.

Besides being made in India, an India-make Kicks is also expected, while exports may be made to over 80 countries. Nissan is known for its export market, which manufactures one of its most exported Micra in great volumes to many countries, manufacturing the same from the Renault-Nissan’s Oragam plant, near Chennai, in India.

The India-bound Nissan Kicks could be powered by the same 1.5-litre dCi K9K diesel engines of the Nissan Terrano and the Renault Duster, besides the 1.6-litre petrol mill. The wheelbase will 2,610 mm, with 4,295 mm length, 1,760 mm width and 1,590 mm height.

The Nissan Kicks will be manufactured in the other manufacturing facilities of the Nissan all over the world, while its India launch is expected around the 2017 festive season or in early 2018.

