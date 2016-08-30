In this second edition of Pinkathon Guwahati, a team of visually impaired girls would be participating in a five-km run. To prepare them for the main day, a unique training session was conducted at Guwahati Blind High School. In this session, a sighted volunteer ran alongside every visually impaired participant. This activity not only boosted the confidence of the visually impaired girls, but also made them feel special.

It needs to be mentioned that ‘Pinkathon – Empowering Indian Women’ has received huge response in the city. Last year, women enthusiastically participated in the run to highlight the issues pertinent to the health and welfare of the fairer sex.

Pinkathon is India’s biggest women’s run created with the specific purpose of getting more women to adopt a fitter lifestyle for themselves and their families and to highlight the need for increased awareness about breast cancer.