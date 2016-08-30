 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Trade unions to back Sept 2 strike
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - The North East State Government Employees and Teachers Forum has decided to support the nationwide strike called by Central trade unions on September 2.

The trade unions – INTUC, HMS, CITU, AITUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, UTUC and LPF – have called the strike against “anti-worker economic policies in core sectors and the changes in labour laws”.

A meeting of the Forum was held recently at the office of the Inland Water Transport Workers’ Union office in Guwahati, where representatives from six NE states – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura participated. Representatives from Nagaland had sent a message in support of the all-India strike following a decision by the Assam State Employees Federation.

“The meeting decided to support and participate in the strike,” convenor of the Forum Bhabesh Chandra Deka said in a statement.

In addition to the 12-point charter of demands of the trade unions, the NE employees' body flagged seven other issues. It demanded scrapping of the new pension scheme, regularisation of all contractual casual employees (including teachers) and filling up of vacant posts, stopping of privatisation and outsourcing of government services like Health and Education, enhancement of the income ceiling for income tax assessment, sufficient funds to state governments for implementation of the pay revision, special category status for NE states and introduction of the 7th Central Pay Commission in all states.

Employees of important sectors, including electricity, transport, mining, banks, defence, telecom, state and Central Government departments, have also decided to support the strike.

