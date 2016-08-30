 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Admin taking steps to check dengue outbreak
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - The Kamrup Metro district administration today said that it is working in coordination with the GMC and the Health Department to prevent spread of dengue in the city.

In an official statement, the administration said that so far 437 cases of Dengue Type 1 has been reported from the city, but added that this type of dengue is not very dangerous and the situation is under control.

It said that no cases of Dengue Type 2 have so far been reported in the city.

The district administration has formed 20 groups to deal with the dengue menace in the city and steps like fogging are

being taken.

NGOs have also been roped in to create awareness among the public, said the statement.

