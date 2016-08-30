Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - In view of escalating prices of many essential commodities, the Kamrup Metro district administration has formed 14 inspection groups under magistrate ranked officers to check markets across the city.
Each group comprises officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department, police and other departments. They have been directed to visit various markets and submit regular reports to the Deputy Commissioner.
The administration has also warned that strict action will be taken against traders indulging in illegal practices. Two helpline numbers – 1077 and 0361-2733052 – have been opened for the citizens in this regard where people can file complaints.