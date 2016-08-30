 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
GMC appeal to citizens over garbage collection
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) today called upon citizens in the city to call the helpline – 8800117000 – for any complaints related to collection of garbage from the households.

“The GMC has engaged NGOs for primary collection ward-wise. As per agreement, they must collect garbage from households every day. For any complaint, the GMC helpline 8800117000 may be contacted. The GMC has also authorised them to collect Rs 30 from residential households (per kitchen) as a fee for primary collection. The citizens are requested to pay the same and help the GMC in keeping Guwahati neat and clean,” said an official.

