 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
AASU opposes GU move on class days
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has opposed the move of the Gauhati University (GU) authorities to reduce the number of degree semester classes to 30 days and demanded that the classes be held on 90 days for each of the degree semesters under the university.

An AASU delegation, led by its president Dipanka Kumar Nath, today met the GU Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika and placed the demand for raising the number of class days to 90 days for each of the degree semesters of the university, said a statement issued by the student body.

The AASU delegation also demanded declaration of the results of GU examinations on time.

The student body alleged that the university was initially providing scope to the colleges affiliated to it to hold semester classes on 55 to 65 days. But now, the class days have been curtailed to only 30 days, which is nothing but an attempt at playing with the future of the students.

It needs mention here that there is an allegation that the GU academic calendar for the academic year 2016-17 has provided for only 30 class days for the students of each of its degree semesters, contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for holding classes on 90 days for each of the degree semesters.

