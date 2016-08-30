 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Work in Govt depts reviewed
Staff Reporter

TY Das, Addl Chief Secretary to the Govt of Assam, (Home, Political, Revenue and Disaster Management departments) holding a meeting with officers of Kamrup (M) district at the DC’s office in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - TY Das, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam (Home, Political, Revenue and Disaster Management departments) visited the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner’s office here today and reviewed the works of various departments in the district.

Das also held a meeting with senior officials of the district administration in the DC office’s conference hall.

Das called upon all departments to ensure faster delivery of services to citizens and appreciated the district administration’s effort towards greater use of IT.

City »
State »
  • AASU protest at NFR office
  • Civic by-laws likely to check mosquito menace
  • State Zoo set for major facelift
  • Work in Govt depts reviewed
  • AASU opposes GU move on class days
  • GMC appeal to citizens over garbage collection
  • Inspection groups to check price rise
  • Admin taking steps to check dengue outbreak
  • Trade unions to back Sept 2 strike
  • Training held for visually impaired girls
    		•
  • Soil health cards distributed in Dibrugarh
  • Demand to declare Sanchi as agricultural crop
  • Fund sanctioned to resume project works
  • Life size statue of Bhupenda at Kalaigaon
  • Success story through organic tea farming
  • Doomdooma HUL workers demand wage hike
  • Boka Bhaona celebrated
  • Road blockade at Mirza over transfer of CO
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur remembers freedom fighter Jadonang
  • Tripura Guv concerned over cross-border terrorism
  • 6 TMC MLAs get new lease of life in Tripura
  • Bangladesh opposition leader appears in Court
  • Mary Kom inaugurates Pineapple fest
  • Forest smuggler held
  • MoU signed to upgrade Imphal waste plant
  • ‘Govt not in possession of Framework Agreement’
  • Japanese students call on Acharya
    		•
  • Three super girls conferred Khel Ratna
  • South Africa take 267-run lead against NZ
  • Australia beat Sri Lanka, leads ODI series 2-1
  • Sunrise, NFR share points
  • Tinsukia girls in State handball squad
  • ATTA AGM held
  • Kerala bag Indian tchoukball crown
    		•
     
     