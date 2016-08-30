GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - TY Das, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam (Home, Political, Revenue and Disaster Management departments) visited the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner’s office here today and reviewed the works of various departments in the district.
TY Das, Addl Chief Secretary to the Govt of Assam, (Home, Political, Revenue and Disaster Management departments) holding a meeting with officers of Kamrup (M) district at the DC’s office in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos
Das also held a meeting with senior officials of the district administration in the DC office’s conference hall.
Das called upon all departments to ensure faster delivery of services to citizens and appreciated the district administration’s effort towards greater use of IT.