The student body staged a demonstration in front of the head office of the NF Railway at Maligaon, insisting that this step-motherly behaviour should be stopped.

The student body said that the NF Railway has been depriving the local unemployed youth and demanded that there should be 100 per cent local recruitment for C and D category posts.

“The NF Railway has been depriving eligible local youth by giving preference to candidates from Bihar and other states,” alleged the student body.