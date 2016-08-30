 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
AASU protest at NFR office
Staff Reporter

Kamrup district AASU activists taking out a rally protesting the NF Railway’s policy of depriving indigenous youths of employment, at Maligaon in Guwahati on Monday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma
 GUWAHATI, Aug 29 - All Kamrup District Students’ Union on Monday protested against the alleged apathy of the NF Railway towards the longstanding demand for recruitment of locals.

The student body staged a demonstration in front of the head office of the NF Railway at Maligaon, insisting that this step-motherly behaviour should be stopped.

The student body said that the NF Railway has been depriving the local unemployed youth and demanded that there should be 100 per cent local recruitment for C and D category posts.

“The NF Railway has been depriving eligible local youth by giving preference to candidates from Bihar and other states,” alleged the student body.

City »
State »
  • AASU protest at NFR office
  • Civic by-laws likely to check mosquito menace
  • State Zoo set for major facelift
  • Work in Govt depts reviewed
  • AASU opposes GU move on class days
  • GMC appeal to citizens over garbage collection
  • Inspection groups to check price rise
  • Admin taking steps to check dengue outbreak
  • Trade unions to back Sept 2 strike
  • Training held for visually impaired girls
    		•
  • Soil health cards distributed in Dibrugarh
  • Demand to declare Sanchi as agricultural crop
  • Fund sanctioned to resume project works
  • Life size statue of Bhupenda at Kalaigaon
  • Success story through organic tea farming
  • Doomdooma HUL workers demand wage hike
  • Boka Bhaona celebrated
  • Road blockade at Mirza over transfer of CO
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur remembers freedom fighter Jadonang
  • Tripura Guv concerned over cross-border terrorism
  • 6 TMC MLAs get new lease of life in Tripura
  • Bangladesh opposition leader appears in Court
  • Mary Kom inaugurates Pineapple fest
  • Forest smuggler held
  • MoU signed to upgrade Imphal waste plant
  • ‘Govt not in possession of Framework Agreement’
  • Japanese students call on Acharya
    		•
  • Three super girls conferred Khel Ratna
  • South Africa take 267-run lead against NZ
  • Australia beat Sri Lanka, leads ODI series 2-1
  • Sunrise, NFR share points
  • Tinsukia girls in State handball squad
  • ATTA AGM held
  • Kerala bag Indian tchoukball crown
    		•
     
     