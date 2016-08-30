



It may be mentioned here that during experimentation both the varieties of rice were found to be yielding profit for farmers in the flood-affected paddy-fields of Sivasagar district. The two varieties of rice – Bahadur Sub-1 and Ranjit Sub-1 – were found to be flood-tolerant for a maximum period of 12 days even during submergence because of their improvised genetic qualities.

“Most recently, the IRRI officials have sought to promote both these rice varieties among the farmers across the globe. I think Ranjit Sub-1 and Bahadur Sub-1 will yield good results for the farmers of flood-hit areas of Eastern India and many other agrarian areas of the world,” said principal scientist Dr Sanjay Kumar Chetia of Titabor RARS.

The IRRI is an international agricultural research and training organisation with its headquarters in the Philippines and offices in seventeen countries. It is best known for its work in developing rice varieties that contributed in the Green Revolution in the 1960s that pre-empted famine in the Asian subcontinent.

As the farmers of the State suffered severe loss due to the flood, AAU scientists persistently engaged themselves in developing these rice varieties so that the farmers get better yields under submerged conditions. According to them, the rice varieties will give better results in the areas that witness periodic floods during the monsoon season.

It has been learnt that the IRRI authorities have taken initiative to place these two rice varieties in the national seed chain so that the Union Ministry of Agriculture can recommend and produce adequate quantity of seeds of both these submergence-tolerant varieties of rice.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Sivasagar district conducted an experimentation of Ranjit Sub-1 and Bahadur Sub-1 at a paddy field in the Lakwa area. KVK officials said these two rice varieties could tolerate submergence for several days during the experimentation and produced a good quantity of rice even in adverse conditions.