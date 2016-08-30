 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Saeed-led JuD seeking donations for Kashmir

 LAHORE, Aug 29 - Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) has set up various new fronts and established camps all over Pakistan to collect donations and sacrificial animals in the name of helping Kashmiris in India.

Tehreek-i-Azadi-i-Kashmir or Movement for Kashmir’s Liberation (MKL), bears the name and pictures of Saeed in its banners and has set up camps in Lahore as well as various other cities seeking donations to help the Kashmiri people.

Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), a sister organisation of the JuD, has also set up camps across the country to collect donations for supporting the ‘Kashmiri struggle for freedom’.

Besides the pictures of Saeed, the MKL banners and posters also display photos of apparently dead and injured Kashmiris, with slogans urging the public to donate for the Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian forces.

