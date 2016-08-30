Tehreek-i-Azadi-i-Kashmir or Movement for Kashmir’s Liberation (MKL), bears the name and pictures of Saeed in its banners and has set up camps in Lahore as well as various other cities seeking donations to help the Kashmiri people.

Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), a sister organisation of the JuD, has also set up camps across the country to collect donations for supporting the ‘Kashmiri struggle for freedom’.

Besides the pictures of Saeed, the MKL banners and posters also display photos of apparently dead and injured Kashmiris, with slogans urging the public to donate for the Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian forces.